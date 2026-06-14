Dockside LLC Acquires New Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Dockside LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,209,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,552,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 94.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,561,000 after buying an additional 258,942 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 134.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 431,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,315,000 after buying an additional 247,311 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. TD Cowen upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.00.

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Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $56.96 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $66.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Darling Ingredients's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $191,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,275,819.41. This represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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