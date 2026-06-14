Dockside LLC Acquires New Position in Unum Group $UNM

Dockside LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,108,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,734,937 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $446,063,000 after purchasing an additional 223,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,653,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $438,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,791,712 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $293,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $181,622,000 after purchasing an additional 607,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "moderate buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Unum Group

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $351,624.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,861.96. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,412,922.18. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $92.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.24. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $68.28 and a 12-month high of $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.38.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Unum Group's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

See Also

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