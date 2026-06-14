Dockside LLC Invests $3.80 Million in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Dockside LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000. Solaris Energy Infrastructure makes up 1.0% of Dockside LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dockside LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 2.8%

Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company's 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.30. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, analysts expect that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, major shareholder Ktr Management Company, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 36,852 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $2,750,264.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,551.71. The trade was a 24.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock worth $297,782,099 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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