Dockside LLC Invests $8.90 Million in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Dockside LLC bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,957 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,901,000. Assurant makes up approximately 2.3% of Dockside LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dockside LLC owned 0.07% of Assurant at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Assurant by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,490 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners raised its holdings in Assurant by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, EVP Subhashish Sengupta sold 1,880 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $395,796.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,484.35. This trade represents a 39.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.77, for a total transaction of $503,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,592.28. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,930,981. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $260.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $261.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm's 50 day moving average is $240.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.94.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 21.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Assurant's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIZ. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Assurant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Assurant from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Assurant

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of risk management products and services, specializing in the housing and lifestyle markets. The company offers insurance and related products designed to help consumers protect their homes, personal belongings, and electronic devices. Its core offerings include renters insurance, manufactured housing finance, flood insurance, mobile device protection plans, and extended service contracts for appliances and electronics.

Within its Global Housing segment, Assurant partners with mortgage lenders, financial institutions and government agencies to deliver specialty insurance and risk mitigation services.

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