Dockside LLC Purchases New Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Dockside LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,205,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $620,032,000 after purchasing an additional 375,892 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,462,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,872,466 shares of the company's stock worth $217,044,000 after acquiring an additional 944,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,562,843 shares of the company's stock worth $193,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,212,717 shares of the company's stock worth $176,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,091 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.4%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $69.21 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The firm's fifty day moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average is $79.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 69.44%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.27.

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About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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