Dockside LLC Purchases Shares of 7,371 Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Dockside LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,604.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 91.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company's stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,033.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company's stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of BURL stock opened at $338.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.40 and a 200 day moving average of $304.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.52 and a twelve month high of $351.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total value of $1,232,012.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,636,212.50. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total value of $1,196,833.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,160.83. The trade was a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Burlington Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Burlington Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Burlington Stores (BURL) for FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and Q2 2028, suggesting expectations remain constructive for the company’s longer-term profit outlook.

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for for FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and Q2 2028, suggesting expectations remain constructive for the company’s longer-term profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to expand its store base, including a newly announced opening date for an Oshkosh location, which points to ongoing growth in its off-price retail footprint.

The company continues to expand its store base, including a newly announced opening date for an Oshkosh location, which points to ongoing growth in its off-price retail footprint. Neutral Sentiment: Previous earnings results were strong, with Burlington beating estimates on both EPS and revenue and issuing guidance above Wall Street expectations, which still supports the stock’s fundamental backdrop.

Previous earnings results were strong, with Burlington beating estimates on both EPS and revenue and issuing guidance above Wall Street expectations, which still supports the stock’s fundamental backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale was reported, which can draw attention but does not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s business outlook.

An insider sale was reported, which can draw attention but does not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed estimates for several near-to-medium-term quarters, including Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q3 2028, and Q4 2028, which may have weighed on sentiment around near-term earnings momentum.

Zacks Research trimmed estimates for several near-to-medium-term quarters, including Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q3 2028, and Q4 2028, which may have weighed on sentiment around near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed a sharp increase in put buying, often a sign that some investors are positioning for more downside or hedging risk in BURL.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Burlington Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Burlington Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Burlington Stores wasn't on the list.

While Burlington Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here