Dockside LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Dockside LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,331 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,063,000 after purchasing an additional 126,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 41.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,236,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $540,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212,504 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 238,700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 73.6% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 144,406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 61,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.7%

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.05. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.Healthpeak Properties's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore cut Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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