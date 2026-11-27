Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,403,900 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $46,581,000. Dodge & Cox owned 0.08% of Relx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Relx by 89.6% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 5,719 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,390 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Relx Trading Up 0.0%

Relx stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $43.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RELX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Relx from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Relx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Relx

Relx Profile

RELX PLC is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. Its businesses serve the scientific, technical and medical, legal, risk-management and events markets, helping customers research information, assess risk and make operational decisions. The company operates through four main divisions: Risk, Scientific, Technical & Medical, Legal, and Exhibitions, which operates under the RX brand. Its offerings include data and analytics tools, research journals and databases, legal information services such as LexisNexis, and business events.

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