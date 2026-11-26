Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,724,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,006,367,000. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock accounts for about 2.1% of Dodge & Cox's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dodge & Cox owned about 13.35% of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUNB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,511,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $625,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,047 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,644,072 shares of the company's stock worth $270,053,000 after acquiring an additional 101,593 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the third quarter valued at about $161,309,000. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the third quarter valued at about $153,350,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock during the third quarter worth about $92,910,000.

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Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SUNB opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average is $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $61.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.68.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This is a drop from Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SUNB

About Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. provides equipment rental and related services to customers in construction, industrial, commercial, infrastructure, government and other markets. Its offerings include general construction equipment and tools, as well as specialty solutions such as aerial work platforms, climate control, power generation, pumps, trench safety and scaffolding. The company serves customers through a network of rental locations across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB - Free Report).

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