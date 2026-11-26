Dodge & Cox trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC - Free Report) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,449 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 2,180,679 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.15% of Norfolk Southern worth $101,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 770.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 16.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $386.00 to $350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $358.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $348.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $326.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $323.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.04. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $277.80 and a 12 month high of $358.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Norfolk Southern's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 12.90 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Norfolk Southern's payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a Class I freight railroad that transports goods across the eastern United States. Its network serves 22 states and the District of Columbia, connecting businesses and communities with major markets, ports and other railroads. The company moves a broad range of freight, including intermodal shipments, industrial and agricultural products, automobiles, and coal. Its services include rail transportation and related logistics solutions that help customers move goods by rail and connect rail shipments with other modes of transport.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Norfolk Southern, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Norfolk Southern wasn't on the list.

While Norfolk Southern currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report