Dodge & Cox decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,410,410 shares of the computer maker's stock after selling 3,217,418 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 4.37% of HP worth $1,232,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,357,757,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $545,984,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $180,689,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in HP in the second quarter worth approximately $140,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

Get HP alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities lifted their price target on HP from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered HP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $26.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

HP Trading Up 11.5%

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The business's 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. HP had a net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 923.05%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.660-0.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from HP's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. HP's payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

More HP News

These are some of the HPQ news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: HP reported fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.83, above the $0.74 consensus, and revenue of $16.0 billion, up 9.3% year over year and ahead of estimates. Fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.15–$3.45 also topped the roughly $3.13 consensus at its midpoint. Why HP Inc. Stock Jumped Nearly 15% Today

HP reported fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.83, above the $0.74 consensus, and revenue of $16.0 billion, up 9.3% year over year and ahead of estimates. Fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.15–$3.45 also topped the roughly $3.13 consensus at its midpoint. Positive Sentiment: HP raised its quarterly dividend 3.3% to $0.31 per share, adding to shareholder returns. HP fiscal 2026 results and dividend increase

HP raised its quarterly dividend 3.3% to $0.31 per share, adding to shareholder returns. Negative Sentiment: Margins remain under pressure: Q4 non-GAAP EPS fell 10.8% year over year, and Personal Systems’ operating margin declined to 3.0% from 5.8%. HP cited sharply higher memory and storage costs and a cautious view of demand; PC unit shipments were down 29%. HPQ Q4 Earnings Call Maps Out a PC Margin Recovery

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,997 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $618,542.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502.64. The trade was a 99.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David McQuarrie sold 31,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,014,092.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,008 shares in the company, valued at $257,216.96. This represents a 79.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc. is a global technology company that develops and sells personal computing and printing products and services. Its offerings include laptops, desktop computers, workstations, displays, accessories and peripherals, as well as printers, printing supplies and related solutions for consumers, businesses and public-sector customers. The company organizes its business around Personal Systems and Printing. In addition to hardware, HP provides services and solutions such as device management and managed print services, and it offers technologies for commercial and industrial printing.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HP wasn't on the list.

While HP currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report