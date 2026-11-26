Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO - Free Report) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,630,832 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,587,700 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 2.15% of Millicom International Cellular worth $316,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,258,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 529,936 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,713,000 after acquiring an additional 289,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth $45,791,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,503,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 261,030 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

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Millicom International Cellular Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TIGO opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.00. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $107.13. The company's 50-day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.23 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TIGO. Zacks Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $105.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $94.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Millicom International Cellular

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular is a telecommunications company that serves consumers, households and businesses in Latin America under the Tigo brand. Its services include mobile voice and data, fixed broadband and pay television. The company also provides digital and enterprise services, including connectivity and related technology solutions for businesses. Its operations span multiple Latin American markets, with offerings tailored to local consumer and business needs. Founded in 1990, Millicom has developed from an international mobile operator into a provider of integrated telecommunications and digital services.

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