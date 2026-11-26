Dodge & Cox trimmed its stake in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK - Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,183,117 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 5,014,397 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 2.13% of GSK worth $2,080,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,858,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in GSK by 1,147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 288,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 265,814 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 98,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Southern Bank Trust Department bought a new position in GSK during the third quarter worth about $2,046,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a "sector perform" rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.97.

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GSK Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.29. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.4518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from GSK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.4515. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. GSK's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.81%.

About GSK

GSK plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. It develops and supplies vaccines and medicines, with research and commercial operations serving patients and healthcare providers in markets around the world. The company focuses on infectious diseases, HIV, respiratory and immunology conditions, and cancer. Its portfolio includes vaccines such as Shingrix for shingles and Arexvy for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as prescription medicines for conditions including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and HIV.

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