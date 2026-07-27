Dolby Laboratories $DLB Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Free Report) by 396.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,259 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 24,958 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,088 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 746 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,240 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 11,876 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $647,835.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 41,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,734. The trade was a 22.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $407,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 118,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,276.40. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,537. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $49.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company's fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $76.70.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $395.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Dolby Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

Further Reading

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