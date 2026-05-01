Dollar General Corporation $DG is Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s 5th Largest Position

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,674 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,258 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 5.0% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 16,655 shares of the company's stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company's stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company's stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the company's stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dollar General Trading Up 1.6%

DG opened at $115.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.25 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The business's 50 day moving average is $130.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dollar General from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $139.00 price objective on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $146.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report).

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