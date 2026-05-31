Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,707,809 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.59% of Dollar General worth $754,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 12.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Dollar General by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dollar General News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dollar General rose alongside Dollar Tree after DLTR beat first-quarter expectations and lifted its profit forecast, boosting sentiment across discount retailers and suggesting resilient demand from lower-income consumers.

Dollar General rose alongside Dollar Tree after DLTR beat first-quarter expectations and lifted its profit forecast, boosting sentiment across discount retailers and suggesting resilient demand from lower-income consumers. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer kept an outperform rating on Dollar General while lowering its price target to $150 from $170, citing potential upside despite cost pressures and cautious consumer spending; the new target still implies meaningful upside from current levels.

Oppenheimer kept an rating on Dollar General while lowering its price target to $150 from $170, citing potential upside despite cost pressures and cautious consumer spending; the new target still implies meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn made several mixed EPS estimate changes for future years, including some upward revisions, but the firm maintained a Sell rating and a $90 target, making the revisions less relevant to near-term trading.

Analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn made several mixed EPS estimate changes for future years, including some upward revisions, but the firm maintained a rating and a $90 target, making the revisions less relevant to near-term trading. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching Dollar General’s upcoming Q1 results and guidance, with Oppenheimer suggesting the company could guide conservatively because of cost headwinds and pressure on consumers.

Investors are also watching Dollar General’s upcoming Q1 results and guidance, with Oppenheimer suggesting the company could guide conservatively because of cost headwinds and pressure on consumers. Negative Sentiment: Broader concerns remain around labor practices, workplace safety, and a shareholder vote on a human rights policy, which could add reputational and governance pressure on the stock over time.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Read Our Latest Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

See Also

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