Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Sold by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,603 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,930 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 1.1% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $8,803,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 805,645 shares of the company's stock worth $83,263,000 after acquiring an additional 112,862 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 765.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Get Dollar General alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $146.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $126.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.25 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dollar General, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar General wasn't on the list.

While Dollar General currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here