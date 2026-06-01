Dollar General Corporation $DG Stake Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 1,624.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,320 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 346,024 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Dollar General worth $48,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dollar General Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:DG opened at $110.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The stock's 50-day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's payout ratio is 34.45%.

Key Headlines Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dollar General rose alongside Dollar Tree after DLTR beat first-quarter expectations and lifted its profit forecast, boosting sentiment across discount retailers and suggesting resilient demand from lower-income consumers.

Dollar General rose alongside Dollar Tree after DLTR beat first-quarter expectations and lifted its profit forecast, boosting sentiment across discount retailers and suggesting resilient demand from lower-income consumers. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer kept an outperform rating on Dollar General while lowering its price target to $150 from $170, citing potential upside despite cost pressures and cautious consumer spending; the new target still implies meaningful upside from current levels.

Oppenheimer kept an rating on Dollar General while lowering its price target to $150 from $170, citing potential upside despite cost pressures and cautious consumer spending; the new target still implies meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn made several mixed EPS estimate changes for future years, including some upward revisions, but the firm maintained a Sell rating and a $90 target, making the revisions less relevant to near-term trading.

Analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn made several mixed EPS estimate changes for future years, including some upward revisions, but the firm maintained a rating and a $90 target, making the revisions less relevant to near-term trading. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching Dollar General’s upcoming Q1 results and guidance, with Oppenheimer suggesting the company could guide conservatively because of cost headwinds and pressure on consumers.

Investors are also watching Dollar General’s upcoming Q1 results and guidance, with Oppenheimer suggesting the company could guide conservatively because of cost headwinds and pressure on consumers. Negative Sentiment: Broader concerns remain around labor practices, workplace safety, and a shareholder vote on a human rights policy, which could add reputational and governance pressure on the stock over time.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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