Dollar General Corporation $DG Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Dollar General worth $76,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 66,306 shares of the company's stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company's stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $123.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The stock's 50-day moving average is $112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Dollar General's payout ratio is 33.38%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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