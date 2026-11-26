State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,570 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 144,046 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Dollar Tree worth $36,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 59.9% during the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $315,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,568.20. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $155,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $537,580.83. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company's stock.

Latest Dollar Tree News

Here's some of the latest news about DLTR:

Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised price targets after the results: UBS and Stifel to $180, JPMorgan to $177, and Wells Fargo to $170; UBS, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Truist maintained positive ratings. UBS analyst recommendation

Several firms raised price targets after the results: UBS and Stifel to $180, JPMorgan to $177, and Wells Fargo to $170; UBS, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Truist maintained positive ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions were mixed despite the target increases: Morgan Stanley’s $160 target and Goldman Sachs’ $149 target came with equal-weight or neutral ratings. Morgan Stanley analyst recommendation

Analyst reactions were mixed despite the target increases: Morgan Stanley’s $160 target and Goldman Sachs’ $149 target came with equal-weight or neutral ratings. Negative Sentiment: Investors still face profitability risks: operating income fell 10.1% year over year, and tariff-related costs and margin pressure remain concerns. BMO Capital Markets and BNP Paribas Exane retained underperform ratings, with targets of $112 and $115, respectively—well below the recent share level. Dollar Tree rally and margin concerns

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Dollar Tree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $140.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $152.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.40. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $156.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.460-2.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc. is a discount retailer that sells everyday merchandise through stores operating under the Dollar Tree banner. Its assortment includes food, household and cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, toys, seasonal goods, party supplies and stationery. Many stores offer products at multiple price points. The company traces its roots to a retail business founded in 1986 and later developed its Dollar Tree chain around value-priced merchandise. It operates primarily in the United States.

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