Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,333 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 60,955 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Dollar Tree worth $70,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 176.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company's stock worth $371,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $260,858,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 906.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 663.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,219,000 after purchasing an additional 886,964 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $125.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.Dollar Tree's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $142.00 to $107.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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