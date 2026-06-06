Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,462 shares of the company's stock after selling 96,034 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.28% of Dollar Tree worth $68,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $119.48.

View Our Latest Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from “reduce” to “hold” and assigned a $115 price target, implying modest upside from recent trading levels. This suggests some analysts see less downside risk after the company’s latest results.

Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from “reduce” to “hold” and assigned a $115 price target, implying modest upside from recent trading levels. This suggests some analysts see less downside risk after the company’s latest results. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $7.05 and FY2028 EPS estimate to $7.70, signaling confidence in Dollar Tree’s longer-term earnings power and margin outlook.

KeyCorp raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $7.05 and FY2028 EPS estimate to $7.70, signaling confidence in Dollar Tree’s longer-term earnings power and margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage following the Q1 earnings call is still active, with investors focused on the main questions around growth, pricing, tariffs, and margin sustainability. Article Title

Analyst coverage following the Q1 earnings call is still active, with investors focused on the main questions around growth, pricing, tariffs, and margin sustainability. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank nudged its price target up to $102 from $99 but kept a “hold” rating, indicating cautious optimism rather than a bullish call. Article Title

Deutsche Bank nudged its price target up to $102 from $99 but kept a “hold” rating, indicating cautious optimism rather than a bullish call. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains “Hold,” which fits a market that sees Dollar Tree as fairly valued after its post-earnings move and recent analyst revisions. Article Title

Brokerage consensus remains “Hold,” which fits a market that sees Dollar Tree as fairly valued after its post-earnings move and recent analyst revisions. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed some near-term quarterly EPS estimates, including Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, showing that not all analysts are becoming more bullish on the company’s shorter-term earnings trajectory.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $108.80 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.71 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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