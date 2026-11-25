Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,949 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 308,397 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of Dollar Tree worth $49,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 59.9% in the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business's 50 day moving average is $126.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.26. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $156.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.460-2.660 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $134.96.

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Dollar Tree News Roundup

These are some of the DLTR news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Comparable-store sales increased 4.6%, supported by a 3.8% rise in customer traffic—up from 0.4% in the prior quarter—and a 0.8% increase in average ticket. The results suggest shoppers are responding to Dollar Tree’s value offering. Dollar Tree traffic leaps as shoppers seek value

Comparable-store sales increased 4.6%, supported by a 3.8% rise in customer traffic—up from 0.4% in the prior quarter—and a 0.8% increase in average ticket. The results suggest shoppers are responding to Dollar Tree’s value offering. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.05–$8.25 and expects comparable-store sales growth in the fourth quarter, signaling confidence in demand heading into the holiday period. Dollar Tree raises annual profit forecast

Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.05–$8.25 and expects comparable-store sales growth in the fourth quarter, signaling confidence in demand heading into the holiday period. Negative Sentiment: Operating income fell 10.1% year over year and operating margin was 6.1%, indicating that stronger sales have not yet translated into stronger operating profitability. The company cited pressure from reinvestments related to tariff refunds. Dollar Tree Q3 earnings beat estimates as traffic gains lift sales

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $315,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,127,568.20. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $155,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,580.83. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company's stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc. is a discount retailer that sells everyday merchandise through stores operating under the Dollar Tree banner. Its assortment includes food, household and cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, toys, seasonal goods, party supplies and stationery. Many stores offer products at multiple price points. The company traces its roots to a retail business founded in 1986 and later developed its Dollar Tree chain around value-priced merchandise. It operates primarily in the United States.

Further Reading

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