Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 228.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,328 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 709,397 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Dollar Tree worth $116,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gates Foundation Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,184,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the company's stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,579 shares of the company's stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 110.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 63,730 shares of the company's stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMA Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $6,240,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Dollar Tree

These are some of the DLTR stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Recent results beat expectations: Dollar Tree reported quarterly EPS of $1.16 versus the $0.91 consensus and revenue of $5.08 billion, slightly above estimates. Coverage also highlighted increased shopper traffic and potential growth opportunities following the Family Dollar sale. Earnings and growth outlook

Recent results beat expectations: Dollar Tree reported quarterly EPS of $1.16 versus the $0.91 consensus and revenue of $5.08 billion, slightly above estimates. Coverage also highlighted increased shopper traffic and potential growth opportunities following the Family Dollar sale. Neutral Sentiment: Dollar Tree had recently reached a 12-month high after the earnings report, and analyst target changes lifted estimates of fair value. The strong run-up may make the stock more sensitive to profit-taking or cautious commentary. Recent 12-month high Fair value update

Dollar Tree had recently reached a 12-month high after the earnings report, and analyst target changes lifted estimates of fair value. The strong run-up may make the stock more sensitive to profit-taking or cautious commentary. Negative Sentiment: Despite attracting more shoppers, Dollar Tree’s operating margin reportedly slipped. Investors may be focused on whether the company can turn sales growth into sustained profitability. Sales growth and margin report

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.53. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $156.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.460-2.660 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 2,500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $315,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,127,568.20. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $155,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,580.83. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore set a $135.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc. is a discount retailer that operates Dollar Tree stores in the United States and Canada. Its stores sell a range of everyday merchandise, including household goods, food and snacks, party supplies, seasonal items, health and beauty products, and toys. The company traces its roots to a variety-store business founded in 1986 and adopted the Dollar Tree name in 1993. It expanded through its 2015 acquisition of Family Dollar, which served neighborhood locations with a broader assortment of everyday products.

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