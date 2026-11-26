Dodge & Cox reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,689,045 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 2,614,425 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 1.78% of Dominion Energy worth $949,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,986,439,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $996,984,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $697,388,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,353,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,015,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dominion Energy News Summary

These are some of the D news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Justice Department has closed its investigation of the Dominion–NextEra merger, removing one federal review hurdle. The state review is still important, so this does not mean the transaction has been approved. Article: Justice Department closes investigation of Dominion, NextEra merger

The U.S. Justice Department has closed its investigation of the Dominion–NextEra merger, removing one federal review hurdle. The state review is still important, so this does not mean the transaction has been approved. Positive Sentiment: A Morgan Stanley analyst reportedly expects Dominion’s stock to rise, offering a favorable Wall Street signal; the headline does not provide the analyst’s reasoning or price target. Article: Dominion Energy stock price expected to rise, Morgan Stanley analyst says

A Morgan Stanley analyst reportedly expects Dominion’s stock to rise, offering a favorable Wall Street signal; the headline does not provide the analyst’s reasoning or price target. Neutral Sentiment: Virginia regulators will keep a disputed NextEra memo under seal. The ruling limits public access to material in the merger case, but the report does not indicate a change in the review’s outcome. Article: Disputed NextEra memo to be kept under seal in Dominion merger case

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:D opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.40. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $72.99.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.90 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business's revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $69.20.

View Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy is an energy company focused primarily on regulated electric and natural gas utilities. Its businesses generate, transmit and distribute electricity, and deliver natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's electric utility operations serve customers in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. Dominion Energy also operates electric and natural gas utilities in South Carolina, as well as natural gas distribution businesses in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming.

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