Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,943,727 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,633,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $655,142,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,790,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,503,142,000 after buying an additional 4,940,692 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,495,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,620,273 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,848,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.65. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $72.99.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.99%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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