Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 348.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,694 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 16,078 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.'s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE D opened at $70.96 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on D

Trending Headlines about Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dominion Energy and NextEra Energy filed applications seeking regulatory approval for their proposed combination, a deal that could create a stronger utility platform across fast-growing Southeastern markets and potentially unlock long-term strategic value. The companies said Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina customers would receive $2.25 billion in shareholder-funded bill credits, and merger-related costs would not be passed on to customers. Article Title

Dominion Energy and NextEra Energy filed applications seeking regulatory approval for their proposed combination, a deal that could create a stronger utility platform across fast-growing Southeastern markets and potentially unlock long-term strategic value. The companies said Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina customers would receive $2.25 billion in shareholder-funded bill credits, and merger-related costs would not be passed on to customers. Positive Sentiment: Dominion’s stock also appears supported by a report that it reached a new 12-month high, suggesting recent momentum has been driven by investor optimism around its earnings profile, asset base and demand growth. Article Title

Dominion’s stock also appears supported by a report that it reached a new 12-month high, suggesting recent momentum has been driven by investor optimism around its earnings profile, asset base and demand growth. Neutral Sentiment: Virginia regulators are still evaluating how to allocate transmission costs tied to Dominion’s large data-center load growth. While the issue reflects strong power demand in Dominion’s service territory, it also shows that the economics of serving these new customers remain under review. Article Title

Virginia regulators are still evaluating how to allocate transmission costs tied to Dominion’s large data-center load growth. While the issue reflects strong power demand in Dominion’s service territory, it also shows that the economics of serving these new customers remain under review. Neutral Sentiment: Local opposition continues around Dominion transmission-line projects in Loudoun County, including school board resistance and a potential Supreme Court fight. These headlines add political and permitting uncertainty, but they are project-specific rather than company-wide fundamentals. Article Title

Local opposition continues around Dominion transmission-line projects in Loudoun County, including school board resistance and a potential Supreme Court fight. These headlines add political and permitting uncertainty, but they are project-specific rather than company-wide fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Virginia Lt. Gov. Hashmi and other critics are urging scrutiny of the proposed $67 billion merger, which could slow approvals and increase regulatory risk. Article Title

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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