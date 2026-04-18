Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 145.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,001 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 85,986 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,035 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,772 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:D opened at $62.38 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.42 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.05%.The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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