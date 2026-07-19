Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 600,764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Dominion Energy worth $97,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,943,727 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,633,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $655,142,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,790,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,503,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940,692 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $125,495,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,620,273 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,848,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,050 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dominion Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dominion and NextEra Energy filed regulatory applications for their proposed mega-merger, advancing a deal that could create the world’s largest regulated electric utility. The companies also said customers in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina would receive $2.25 billion in shareholder-funded bill credits, which may help ease regulatory concerns and support the stock. Article Title

Dominion and NextEra Energy filed regulatory applications for their proposed mega-merger, advancing a deal that could create the world’s largest regulated electric utility. The companies also said customers in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina would receive $2.25 billion in shareholder-funded bill credits, which may help ease regulatory concerns and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the merger process is now moving into formal state and federal review, signaling meaningful progress on a transaction that could reshape Dominion’s long-term growth profile and scale. Article Title

Multiple reports said the merger process is now moving into formal state and federal review, signaling meaningful progress on a transaction that could reshape Dominion’s long-term growth profile and scale. Positive Sentiment: Dominion Energy is also piloting LōD’s grid-responsive AI inference technology in Ashland, Virginia, which fits the company’s push to manage rising power demand from data centers more efficiently. Article Title

Dominion Energy is also piloting LōD’s grid-responsive AI inference technology in Ashland, Virginia, which fits the company’s push to manage rising power demand from data centers more efficiently. Neutral Sentiment: Traders bought an unusually large number of Dominion call options, suggesting speculation that shares could continue moving higher, but this reflects positioning rather than a confirmed fundamental catalyst.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.8%

D opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The firm's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is currently 78.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

See Also

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