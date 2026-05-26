Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 111,755 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,785.9% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 519,100 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,753,000 after buying an additional 491,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,158,920 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,493,741,000 after buying an additional 363,610 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84,502.3% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,735,194 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $106,150,000 after buying an additional 1,733,143 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,422,315 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $148,173,000 after buying an additional 649,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,953 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.46.

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Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Dominion Energy stock opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $68.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.99%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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