Dominion Energy Inc. $D Stock Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,616 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 184,394 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dominion Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Utilities are getting attention as potential winners from the AI and data-center buildout, which could boost long-term electricity demand and support Dominion’s regulated asset growth and rate base expansion.

Utilities are getting attention as potential winners from the AI and data-center buildout, which could boost long-term electricity demand and support Dominion’s regulated asset growth and rate base expansion. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage noted that Dominion remains attractive to income-focused investors because of its dividend profile and utility business model, helping reinforce its defensive appeal.

Market coverage noted that Dominion remains attractive to income-focused investors because of its dividend profile and utility business model, helping reinforce its defensive appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly neutral, with Dominion Energy receiving a consensus “Hold” rating, suggesting Wall Street sees limited near-term catalyst impact from recent coverage.

Analyst sentiment remains broadly neutral, with Dominion Energy receiving a consensus “Hold” rating, suggesting Wall Street sees limited near-term catalyst impact from recent coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Broader utility-stock comparison pieces are drawing attention to sector performance, but they do not appear to include a company-specific operational development for Dominion.

Broader utility-stock comparison pieces are drawing attention to sector performance, but they do not appear to include a company-specific operational development for Dominion. Negative Sentiment: Local opposition in Virginia and elsewhere is a drag on sentiment, as Loudoun County and Culpeper County are challenging Dominion transmission and substation projects near schools and asking regulators to scrap parts of the buildout, raising permitting and execution uncertainty. Article Title

Local opposition in Virginia and elsewhere is a drag on sentiment, as Loudoun County and Culpeper County are challenging Dominion transmission and substation projects near schools and asking regulators to scrap parts of the buildout, raising permitting and execution uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing public scrutiny around Dominion’s infrastructure plans and offshore wind ambitions could increase regulatory delays or project costs, which may weigh on investor confidence in near-term growth. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $68.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is currently 78.99%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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