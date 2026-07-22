Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 427.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,402 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,350,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,396,347,000 after purchasing an additional 368,055 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,278 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $837,091,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,924 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $570,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,391 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $432,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $400,564,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Stock Down 0.8%

DPZ opened at $326.34 on Wednesday. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $282.00 and a 52 week high of $486.68. The business's 50 day moving average is $309.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.10). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.86%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.99 dividend. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.15%.

Domino's Pizza News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Insider Activity at Domino's Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.01, for a total transaction of $144,643.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,637.52. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $611,451 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Domino's Pizza from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino's Pizza from $395.00 to $370.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $400.00 price target on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $402.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Domino's Pizza

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Domino's Pizza, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Domino's Pizza wasn't on the list.

While Domino's Pizza currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here