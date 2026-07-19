Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Shares Bought by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the quarter. Donaldson makes up 0.9% of Arjuna Capital's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arjuna Capital's holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Donaldson by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,558 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $22,198,000 after buying an additional 34,757 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,222,704 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $103,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 32.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,415 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $90.27 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $112.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.52%.The firm had revenue of $995.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Donaldson's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Donaldson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Donaldson

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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