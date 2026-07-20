Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 3,249.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,580 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 37,428 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,589 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 target price on Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Donaldson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donaldson

Donaldson Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $90.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $112.84. The business's fifty day moving average price is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $995.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.52%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Donaldson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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