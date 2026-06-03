Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,846,214 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.47% of Donaldson worth $252,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Donaldson by 40.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in Donaldson by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $1,226,905.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,013,023.65. The trade was a 37.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,765,184. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Donaldson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Donaldson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $96.00 price objective on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $100.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DCI

Donaldson Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $112.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 10.09%.The business had revenue of $995.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Donaldson's payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Donaldson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Donaldson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Donaldson reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $1.06, topping estimates, while revenue rose 5.9% year over year to $995.1 million and also beat Wall Street targets. Article Title

Donaldson reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $1.06, topping estimates, while revenue rose 5.9% year over year to $995.1 million and also beat Wall Street targets. Positive Sentiment: The company issued FY2026 guidance for EPS of $3.94-$4.01 and revenue of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, with sales outlooks near consensus and room for upside if execution stays strong. Article Title

The company issued FY2026 guidance for EPS of $3.94-$4.01 and revenue of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, with sales outlooks near consensus and room for upside if execution stays strong. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record third-quarter fiscal 2026 sales and earnings, with GAAP net income nearly doubling from a year ago, reinforcing the strength of Donaldson’s filtration businesses. Article Title

Management highlighted record third-quarter fiscal 2026 sales and earnings, with GAAP net income nearly doubling from a year ago, reinforcing the strength of Donaldson’s filtration businesses. Positive Sentiment: Donaldson also raised its quarterly dividend by 6.7% to $0.32 per share, signaling confidence in cash flow and continued shareholder returns. Article Title

Donaldson also raised its quarterly dividend by 6.7% to $0.32 per share, signaling confidence in cash flow and continued shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also parsing details from the earnings call and transcript for updates on segment growth, cost pressures, and the integration of Facet, which may affect the stock’s next move. Article Title

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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