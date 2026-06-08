Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213,253 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 70,073 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Donaldson worth $107,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Donaldson alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 26,235.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,707,872 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $151,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 6,069.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,884 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $96,492,000 after buying an additional 1,159,777 shares during the last quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $22,872,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $17,105,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $83.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.76. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $112.84.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.52%.The company had revenue of $995.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Donaldson's payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $1,226,905.13. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,023.65. This represents a 37.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,184. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $96.00 target price on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Donaldson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DCI

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Donaldson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Donaldson wasn't on the list.

While Donaldson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here