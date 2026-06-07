Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320,281 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 155,319 shares during the quarter. Donaldson comprises 2.3% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 2.01% of Donaldson worth $205,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,593,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,662 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,622,000 after acquiring an additional 141,695 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 target price on Donaldson in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $96.00 target price on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Donaldson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donaldson

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $83.72 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $112.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.52%.The firm had revenue of $995.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Donaldson's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Donaldson's payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $1,226,905.13. Following the sale, the director owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,023.65. This represents a 37.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,765,184. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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