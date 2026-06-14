Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Stock Holdings Lessened by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889,841 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 74,247 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.77% of Donaldson worth $78,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,221,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $362,132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,214 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $252,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,542,166 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $225,389,000 after purchasing an additional 47,062 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $187,037,000 after purchasing an additional 380,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,010,010 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $178,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $1,226,905.13. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,023.65. This trade represents a 37.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,765,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Donaldson Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:DCI opened at $86.32 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.69. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $112.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.52%.The firm had revenue of $995.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Donaldson's dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 price target on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $96.00 price target on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Donaldson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donaldson

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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