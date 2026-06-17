Donalies Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 1,250 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Donalies Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $404.66 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $400.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 371.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. President Capital boosted their price target on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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