Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 1,993 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Donoghue Forlines LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $361.85 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.00 and a 52-week high of $408.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $347.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. New Street Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,701. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 193,016 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,549 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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