Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 2,363.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,093 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 139,203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in DoorDash were worth $26,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,510,137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 528,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,021,000 after acquiring an additional 528,548 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 655,095 shares of the company's stock worth $98,363,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 1,358.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,338,000 after buying an additional 189,475 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,958 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $474,581.52. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 107,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,281,473.72. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 19,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.25, for a total transaction of $3,028,792.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 198,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,237,712.50. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $35,444,176. Insiders own 44.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on DoorDash from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of DASH stock opened at $160.13 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.30 and a 52-week high of $239.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.35.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.56 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm's revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key DoorDash News

Here's some of the latest news about DASH:

Positive Sentiment: DoorDash is partnering with Upside to offer DashPass members gas rewards, including 25 cents back per gallon. The perk may add value to memberships and encourage customer retention, though its financial impact is not yet clear. Article: DoorDash, Upside team up to give DashPass members gas rewards

DoorDash is partnering with Upside to offer DashPass members gas rewards, including 25 cents back per gallon. The perk may add value to memberships and encourage customer retention, though its financial impact is not yet clear. Neutral Sentiment: A report says sell-side brokerages rate DASH “Moderate Buy,” a generally supportive but not especially strong consensus signal. Article: DoorDash stock rated Moderate Buy

A report says sell-side brokerages rate DASH “Moderate Buy,” a generally supportive but not especially strong consensus signal. Negative Sentiment: DoorDash reportedly lined up substantial debt financing connected with an Instacart transaction. The financing may support strategic expansion, but borrowing adds financial obligations and the transaction’s returns and execution remain key considerations for investors. Article: DoorDash Lines Up $3.29B in Debt Financing Amid Instacart Deal

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a local commerce platform that connects consumers with restaurants and other merchants, as well as with independent delivery workers. Through its app and website, customers can order restaurant meals, groceries, convenience items and products from other local retailers for delivery or pickup. The company also provides services for merchants, including tools for online ordering, marketing and fulfillment. Its offerings include DoorDash Drive, which provides delivery logistics for merchants' own orders, and DashPass, a subscription program for eligible orders.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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