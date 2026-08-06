DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in DoorDash were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 21.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 92.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DASH shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.72.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $441,046.97. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 128,216 shares in the company, valued at $20,615,850.64. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 19,095 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total value of $3,590,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 252,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,469,381.72. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,620 shares of company stock valued at $26,822,778. Insiders own 5.28% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 35.6% year over year to $4.45 billion, exceeding the $4.34 billion analyst consensus. DoorDash also reported continued growth in its marketplaces, membership programs and monthly active users, supporting the company’s expansion narrative. DoorDash Releases Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 35.6% year over year to $4.45 billion, exceeding the $4.34 billion analyst consensus. DoorDash also reported continued growth in its marketplaces, membership programs and monthly active users, supporting the company’s expansion narrative. Positive Sentiment: UBS forecast substantial potential appreciation for DASH, reinforcing the view that the stock’s long-term growth prospects remain attractive. UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DoorDash Stock

UBS forecast substantial potential appreciation for DASH, reinforcing the view that the stock’s long-term growth prospects remain attractive. Positive Sentiment: DoorDash remains positioned to benefit from increasing interest in the gig economy, with analysts identifying DASH as one of the stocks to monitor alongside Uber and Etsy. Gig Economy Stocks to Monitor

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $207.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 1.78. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $178.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.30 and a 12 month high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.34 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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