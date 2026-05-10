DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,619 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,364 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in DoorDash were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 21.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 92.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $220,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,263.22. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total transaction of $1,883,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 843,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $158,898,314.52. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,933 shares of company stock worth $7,135,413. Insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.00.

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Key Headlines Impacting DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $163.93 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $285.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. DoorDash's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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