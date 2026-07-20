DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,840 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 85,360 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of DoorDash worth $170,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $184.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. DoorDash's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DoorDash from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on DoorDash from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

Key Stories Impacting DoorDash

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 23,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $4,421,268.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 19,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total transaction of $3,590,623.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 252,443 shares in the company, valued at $47,469,381.72. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 74,927 shares of company stock worth $13,241,532 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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