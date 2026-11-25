Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 1,002.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,589 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 214,217 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DoorDash worth $43,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. United Southern Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2,363.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,093 shares of the company's stock worth $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 139,203 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in DoorDash by 447.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,747,816 shares of the company's stock worth $320,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,271 shares during the period. Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $2,911,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $2,400,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DoorDash from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $213.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.45.

Read Our Latest Report on DASH

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH opened at $160.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.30 and a 1 year high of $239.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $182.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.35.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.23%. DoorDash's revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.25, for a total value of $249,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,979.75. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 19,261 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.25, for a total transaction of $3,028,792.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,237,712.50. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,560 shares of company stock worth $35,444,176. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash News Summary

These are some of the DASH news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: DoorDash is partnering with Upside to offer DashPass members gas rewards, including 25 cents back per gallon. The perk may add value to memberships and encourage customer retention, though its financial impact is not yet clear. Article: DoorDash, Upside team up to give DashPass members gas rewards

DoorDash is partnering with Upside to offer DashPass members gas rewards, including 25 cents back per gallon. The perk may add value to memberships and encourage customer retention, though its financial impact is not yet clear. Neutral Sentiment: Several DoorDash executives and directors reported share sales. The disclosures say the sales were to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards; one was made under a pre-arranged trading plan, making them less indicative of a change in confidence than discretionary sales. SEC filing: insider transaction

Several DoorDash executives and directors reported share sales. The disclosures say the sales were to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards; one was made under a pre-arranged trading plan, making them less indicative of a change in confidence than discretionary sales. Neutral Sentiment: A report says sell-side brokerages rate DASH “Moderate Buy,” a generally supportive but not especially strong consensus signal. Article: DoorDash stock rated Moderate Buy

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc. operates a local commerce platform that connects consumers with restaurants and other merchants, as well as with independent delivery workers. Through its app and website, customers can order restaurant meals, groceries, convenience items and products from other local retailers for delivery or pickup. The company also provides services for merchants, including tools for online ordering, marketing and fulfillment. Its offerings include DoorDash Drive, which provides delivery logistics for merchants' own orders, and DashPass, a subscription program for eligible orders.

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