Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 124.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,727 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 208,375 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of DoorDash worth $68,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 892.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 81.0% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 128.6% in the third quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in DoorDash by 56.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 213.5% during the third quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. Argus boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush upgraded DoorDash from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on DoorDash from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded DoorDash from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 30,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total value of $6,968,093.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,378.78. This represents a 74.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.31, for a total value of $3,424,650.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $35,444,176 in the last ninety days. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Latest DoorDash News

Investors following DASH have been watching these news items:

Neutral Sentiment: Several DoorDash executives and directors reported share sales. The disclosures say the sales were to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards; one was made under a pre-arranged trading plan, making them less indicative of a change in confidence than discretionary sales. SEC filing: insider transaction

Several DoorDash executives and directors reported share sales. The disclosures say the sales were to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards; one was made under a pre-arranged trading plan, making them less indicative of a change in confidence than discretionary sales. Neutral Sentiment: A report says sell-side brokerages rate DASH “Moderate Buy,” a generally supportive but not especially strong consensus signal. Article: DoorDash stock rated Moderate Buy

A report says sell-side brokerages rate DASH “Moderate Buy,” a generally supportive but not especially strong consensus signal. Negative Sentiment: DoorDash reportedly lined up substantial debt financing connected with an Instacart transaction. The financing may support strategic expansion, but borrowing adds financial obligations and the transaction’s returns and execution remain key considerations for investors. Article: DoorDash Lines Up $3.29B in Debt Financing Amid Instacart Deal

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $160.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.30 and a 1-year high of $239.00.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc. operates a local commerce platform that connects consumers with restaurants and other merchants, as well as with independent delivery workers. Through its app and website, customers can order restaurant meals, groceries, convenience items and products from other local retailers for delivery or pickup. The company also provides services for merchants, including tools for online ordering, marketing and fulfillment. Its offerings include DoorDash Drive, which provides delivery logistics for merchants' own orders, and DashPass, a subscription program for eligible orders.

Further Reading

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