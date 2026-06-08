Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,255 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Dorman Products worth $87,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 594.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 26.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 417 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 827 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM stock opened at $127.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.29. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $166.89. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $528.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $524.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total transaction of $97,607.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,068,924.11. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dorman Products from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dorman Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dorman Products from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DORM

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

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