Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 15,564 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Free Report) by 280.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,116 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,241 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $81.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Travel + Leisure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $159,575.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,977 shares in the company, valued at $126,191.91. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,670. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,915 over the last ninety days. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TNL

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

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