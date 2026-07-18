Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,375 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESLT. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company's stock.

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Elbit Systems Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $741.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $427.08 and a 1-year high of $1,016.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $792.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $789.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.17.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.89. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Elbit Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Elbit Systems from $930.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Elbit Systems from $950.00 to $880.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $845.00 target price on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Elbit Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elbit Systems presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $803.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

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