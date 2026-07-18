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Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Aercap logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Dorsey Wright & Associates opened a new position in Aercap Holdings, buying 14,637 shares worth about $2.0 million in the first quarter.
  • Aercap reported Q1 EPS of $5.39 on revenue of $2.30 billion, with analysts expecting $17.34 EPS for the full fiscal year.
  • The company authorized a $1.0 billion share repurchase program and recently paid a $0.40 quarterly dividend, while analysts currently hold a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $168.12.
  • Interested in Aercap? Here are five stocks we like better.

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,637 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aercap during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Aercap during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aercap in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aercap by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aercap Price Performance

AER stock opened at $146.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $105.65 and a 52-week high of $155.99.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Aercap had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research lowered Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $168.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aercap

About Aercap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aercap (NYSE:AER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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